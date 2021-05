OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A helicopter crashed in Oklahoma City and emergency personnel are working to extinguish the flames coming from the downed chopper.

Emergency responders, including the Oklahoma City Fire Department, were called to the 1700 block of North Cimarron Road.

The fiery wreckage of a helicopter crash in Oklahoma City.

Firefighters used several hoses to blast water at the burning wreckage. Reports say the pilots are out of the helicopter and no one else was inside the crashed chopper.