First responders rushed to one person’s aid as the car they were sitting in was “engulfed in flames” following a crash in Annapolis, Maryland, Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said an ambulance crew transporting a patient happened to come across the crash on the way to the hospital.

Video posted by the Anne Arundel County Police Department timestamped shows officials break the driver’s side window to free the person inside the flaming car. The post shows footage captured by Anne Arundel County Police body cameras and a Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department ambulance dash camera during the rescue.

An update on the victim’s condition had not been released.