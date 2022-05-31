Chief Pete Arredondo has been faulted for failing to order emergency entry during the siege. He was elected to the City Council before the attack.

(NBC News) — The school police chief faulted for having officers stay back during a gunman’s deadly siege at a campus in Uvalde, Texas, last week is free to take his elected seat on the City Council, the mayor said Monday.

But the ceremony set for Tuesday for Peter Arredondo is postponed so the town can continue to focus on the victims, the mayor said.

Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, was said to be the incident commander who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at Robb Elementary School last week.

Despite the ultimate presence of city, state and federal law enforcement officers who presumably could have pulled rank and assumed command, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said it was Arredondo’s decision alone to await more resources for what he believed was a barricaded suspect.

