TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Twitter user recently captured video of elusive megamouth sharks off the coast of San Diego.

Video provided by TMX shows the sharks circling a boat.

David Stabile shot the videos, posting them to Twitter.

“This weekend my friends and I went fishing off the coast of San Diego and video taped two of the most elusive sharks on this planet,” Stabile tweeted Friday.

According to Oceana, the megamouth shark is a rare and large species, though it is the smallest of the three species of filter-feeding sharks.

Oceana said the species has only been observed in the wild a few times and less than 60 individuals are known to scientists to have ever been captured or observed.