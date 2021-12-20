Elon Musk says he’s paying $11 billion in taxes

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Elon Musk faces a hefty tax bill this year — possibly the biggest in U.S. history.

“For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year,” the Tesla CEO tweeted on Monday.

Musk has sold off $14 billion worth of Tesla stock since early November, after asking his followers in a Twitter poll if he should sell 10% of his holdings. The response to that poll was a resounding “yes.”

According to Forbes, Musk is worth over $244 billion on paper, making him the world’s richest man.

