Elon Musk says he’s paying $11 billion in taxes

TAMPA (WFLA) – Elon Musk faces a hefty tax bill this year — possibly the biggest in U.S. history.
“For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year,” the Tesla CEO tweeted on Monday.
Musk has sold off $14 billion worth of Tesla stock since early November, after asking his followers in a Twitter poll if he should sell 10% of his holdings. The response to that poll was a resounding “yes.”
According to Forbes, Musk is worth over $244 billion on paper, making him the world’s richest man.