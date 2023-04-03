TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Days after Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced the company’s plan to remove checkmarks from verified legacy accounts, another change was silently in the works.

On Monday, Twitter web users noticed the change when a small dog, also known as “doge” replaced the blue bird that’s typically shown in the top left of the site’s page.

The small dog icon is also the “Dogecoin” logo, which is a crypto-based currency that Musk has supported in the past.

While the “new Twitter logo” may be confusing to some users, others seem to think the change is just a late April Fool’s joke since the social media site announced verified legacy accounts would lose their checkmarks starting on April 1.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here,” Twitter Verified announced.

Musk addressed the logo change by posting a meme suggesting the blue bird is an “old photo” of the logo. He also shared a screenshot from a previous Twitter interaction with a user that suggested he should buy the social media site “and change the bird logo to a doge.” He captioned the screenshot “As promised.”

While there’s no official word on if the logo will stick, it sure has users scratching their heads.

Musk became the CEO of Twitter in October after he purchased the site for $44 billion. Since taking over, Musk has reworked the site’s verification status allowing users to buy the sought-after ‘verified’ blue check-mark by subscribing to Twitter Blue, which in the United States costs $8 a month for web use and $11 a month through the app.