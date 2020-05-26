Breaking News
Elon Musk, girlfriend have changed their baby’s name — a bit

by: CNN Newsource

TAMPA (CNN) Just when you thought you’d learned how to spell Grimes and Elon Musk’s unusual baby name, they’ve gone and changed it.

Earlier this month, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk announced the birth of the baby boy in a post on Twitter, revealing his son was called “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

However, speculation arose that the unusual moniker might fall foul of the law in California, where the couple live, as names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

Grimes took to Instagram and said the baby’s name is now “X Æ A-Xii”

