TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Elon Musk claimed Apple is threatening to withhold his newly purchased social media platform, Twitter, from its app store in a rambling threat of tweets on Monday.

The billionaire CEO said in a tweet that Apple made the threat, “but won’t tell us why.”

The news comes days after the platform announced it would relaunch its paid verification check service next week after delays over impersonation concerns.

Musk signaled the platform would issue gold checks for companies, grey checks for government accounts, and blue checks for individual accounts.

The move had garnered controversy for introducing an $8-per-month subscription service that includes a blue checkmark on accounts after a series of users quickly leveraged it to impersonate prominent companies and public figures.

The business move even led one account to pose as a pharmaceutical company and claim insulin was free.

Musk stated he would form a “content moderation council” for Twitter and promised advertisers the website would not devolve into a “free for all hellscape,” like many have predicted it would become. Musk has also described himself as a “free speech absolutist.”

In response to the move made by Apple, Musk tweeted a poll asking if Apple should publish all censorship actions it had taken that affect customers. About an hour into the poll, 86% of the responses voted “yes.”