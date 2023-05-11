TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly seven months after Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter, he announced that he’s hired someone else to take over his role for the social media site Thursday.

Musk took to Twitter to announce the news, saying he was “excited” to announce the new CEO will be starting in about six weeks.

Musk added that his role with the social media site will now transition to being the executive chair and CTO, meaning he will oversee product software and system operations.

Musk became the CEO of Twitter in October after he purchased the site for $44 billion. Since taking over, Musk has reworked the site’s verification status allowing users to buy the sought-after ‘verified’ blue check-mark by subscribing to Twitter Blue, which in the United States costs $8 a month for web use and $11 a month through the app.