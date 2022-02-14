Elementary students celebrate after finding out they no longer have to wear masks

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — Elementary students in Las Vegas erupted in cheers after their teacher announced last week that they no longer have to wear masks in school.

A video taken by John W. Bonner Elementary School teacher Melissa Gravatt shows the students screeching in delight while jumping up and down over the news that the mask mandate was being lifted.

Last Thursday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the state would lift its mask mandate effective immediately and that students could take off their masks in school beginning last Friday.

Federally, masks are still mandated in airports as well as on planes, public buses and school buses.

