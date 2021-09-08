Elderly woman with dementia receives $3 million in settlement with Colorado city

DENVER (NBC) – The family of a Colorado woman with dementia injured during a shoplifting arrest, has settled a federal lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Karen Garner was on her way home from a Walmart where she attempted to leave the store without paying for about $14 worth of items.

A Walmart spokesperson says an employee called police after Garner escalated the situation by ripping off an associate’s mask and running out of the store.

The lawsuit alleged that an officer pushed Garner to the ground causing her a broken arm and a dislocated shoulder. Two former officers face criminal charges.

Family members say the money will pay for the 24-seven care Garner now needs.

