TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An elderly couple were held hostage, beaten, and robbed of over $156,000 in cryptocurrency in their North Carolina home, according to NBC News.

The armed suspects, who were pretending to be construction workers, were identified as Elmer Ruben Castro and Remy Ra St. Felix.

The pair had allegedly gone to the couple’s home, dressed in reflective vests and khaki pants, on April 12 around 7:30 a.m. and said they needed to inspect pipes for damage.

NBC News reported that the suspects forced their way in after knocking on the door for the second time.

That’s when Castro and St. Felix restrained the couple with zip ties, hit the man in the head and threatened to “cut off (the) husband’s toes and genitalia, to shoot him, and to rape his wife,” according to federal prosecutors.

The wife was dragged by her legs into a bathroom by Castro, as St. Felix forced the husband to log into his Coinbase cryptocurrency account.

St. Felix was on the phone with a third suspect, Jarod Gabriel Seemungal, as he walked him through how to make the husband transfer the money from his account. It is believed that the account was previously compromised by the suspects.

The men allegedly stole $156,853 over three separate transactions. The fourth transaction was flagged and denied by Coinbase.

As the suspects were leaving the residence, they smashed a computer, their phones and put the husband in the bathroom with his wife, according to NBC News.

After the suspects fled, the husband went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help.

NBC News reported that prosecutors revealed the three men planning the robbery and had prior information on the husband, including his driver’s license and plate number.

Seemungal and St. Felix are charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. A complaint for Castro was not available. Arrest warrants were issued for both of these men on Thursday.

The couple were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their minor injuries.