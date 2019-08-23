El Paso Walmart to reopen in next few months following shooting

EL PASO, TX. (KTSM/CNN) – The El Paso Walmart where 22 people were shot and killed will reopen its doors within the next three to four months.

A makeshift memorial currently sits outside the Walmart. But just in a few months, the store will reopen its doors.

It’s painful news for many who continue to pay their respects at the memorial, but others say it’s time to move forward.

“We can’t be scared of this Walmart opening up again,” said Tito Anchondo, a shooting victims brother. “We have to get rid of that stigma that it’s a bad place and honor these people that died here.”

The store will open sometime within the next few months and plans to build a permanent on-site memorial.