El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, death toll now 23

EL PASO, Texas (AP/KTSM) — A hospital official says that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart has died after months in the hospital.

Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia was fundraising for his daughter’s soccer team in front of the Walmart when he was shot nine months ago.

His death raises the toll from the attack to 23.

The announcement was made by Luis Calvillo, another soccer coach for EP Fusion, who was also shot that day. “I would like to take this time to let everyone know that my dear friend Memo Garcia has been called to heaven. On behalf of Jessica Coca Garcia and with her permission, I would like to ask everyone to keep her and her kids in your prayers.”

Memo Garcia, also known as “Tank,” had been in ICU at Del Sol Medical Center since the shooting.

Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp released a statement shortly after Memo’s death, reading in part, “after a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away.”

He goes on to say, “his courage, his strength and his story have touched many lives, including those of our caregivers, who tirelessly fought with him and for him every step of the way. We are grieving with his family and with our community.”

The EP Fusion soccer team was hit especially hard during the shooting. The group, comprised of 20 girls in the ‘Under 12’ division, were outside the Walmart selling snacks to fundraise for their upcoming season.

As people scattered in the chaos, five parents of girls on the team were shot. Four of them had to be hospitalized, including Jessica Garcia and Luis Calvillo. Luis’ father, Jorge Calvillo, was shot and killed in front of the snack stand.

Garcia is survived by his family including his wife Jessica, who escaped the attack after being shot in the leg.

A GoFundMe was previously set up for the family and is still active if you would like to donate.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius remains jailed and is awaiting trial. State prosecutors have charged him with murder and are pursuing the death penalty. Federal prosecutors charged him with hate crimes.

