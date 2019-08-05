El Paso victim dies in hospital, raising death toll to 21

Candles honoring the 20 deceased victims sit in St Pius X Church following a vigil for victims after a mass shooting which left at least 20 dead on August 3, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old white male suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. At least 26 people were wounded. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 21.

El Paso police tweeted that the latest victim died early Monday morning at a hospital. No other details were immediately provided.

Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019

More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.