eBay launches holiday deals ahead of the holiday season

(CNN) – eBay announced every Friday will be “Black Friday” through Dec. 13.

The company said shoppers will find Black Friday worthy prices on popular holiday gifts on its website.

The series of “Friday drops” started Nov. 1 with a deal on an Apple Watch Series 5.

Shoppers can check eBay every Friday at noon eastern standard time to get the deal of the day, available as supplies last.

eBay has already announced some of the items it will sell on future Black Fridays, such as a Nintendo Switch Lite, but the prices are unveiled on the day of each deal.

Items ship for free.

