5.1-magnitude earthquake rattles North Carolina

SPARTA, N.C. (AP) — Officials say an earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta.

