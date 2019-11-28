E.T. reunites with Elliott 37 years after movie in heartwarming TV commercial

by: WGN Web Staff

(WGN) – After 37 years, ET is “right here” for the holidays!

The lovable extra-terrestrial from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic “E.T.” has reunited with Elliott, actor Henry Thomas, in a heartwarming new commercial from Comcast Xfinity.

The four-minute commercial premiered on Thanksgiving and shows E.T. returning to Earth, and reconnecting with his best friend, Elliott.

Elliott introduces E.T. to his wife and two kids, and invites him into his home and new life. They play in the snow, watch movies together, eat cupcakes with Reese’s Pieces (E.T.’s favorite), and even go on a bike ride across the moon.

But then, it’s time for E.T. to go back home — and he breaks our hearts. AGAIN.

