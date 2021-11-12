Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson bringing kindness to social media through energy drink brand

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former World Wrestling Entertainment Superstar and now Hollywood movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is bringing a bit of good to social media through TikTok sensations and his energy drink brand “Zoa.”

Johnson’s brand is taking one of his sayings, “kindness matters always,” to heart. Zoa has partnered with two TikTok users to launch a “#KindnessCAN” campaign.

The campaign showcases social media stars JT Laybourne and Ed Delmore sharing kindness across the country to show that “kindness CAN start from within, kindness CAN make a difference and kindness CAN be bigger than we ever imagined,” a press release stated.

Laybourne and Delmore have given out $10,000 to members of the community.

#KindnessCAN teach us about the importance of healthy, positive energy.



Educators dedicate their lives to sharing knowledge and we are happy to share the meaning of kindness to these valued members of our ZOA-verse. 👩‍🏫https://t.co/grwXzFhtpH pic.twitter.com/kWPwL7T1rE — ZOAEnergy (@ZOAenergy) November 2, 2021

Zoa has also placed a freestanding mirror in random locations across California, encouraging people to love themselves first.

Social media participation is being encouraged with billboards. Also via social media, Johnson’s brand is touting “social media treasure hunts,” where those participating can find money, merchandise and “challenge coins” aimed at encouraging better days and the initiative to pass them onward when someone needs it.

Zoa’s efforts are geared toward World Kindness Day on Saturday. Johnson, the brand and both influencers will put a call out for folks to share how they stay kind to themselves and share “pay-it-ZO-ward” acts.

They will be going live on Tik Tok on Saturday to raise money for “Made of Millions,” which is a global nonprofit that provides resources for those struggling with mental health.

The live event will take place on Tik Tok from 7-10 p.m. EST.