Dunkin’s free coffee Mondays begin Aug. 3

(CNN) – If you don’t already love Dunkin, here’s a reason you should start.
The chain announced not only are they bringing back a fan favorite, Free Donut Fridays, but they’re also starting Free Coffee Mondays.
Starting Aug. 3, if you’re a Dunkin Perks member, you can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, for free. You just have to buy any food item to get the deal.
If you’re not a member, you can sign up with the app.
And for Free Donut Fridays, members get a free classic donut with any drink purchase.
Don’t miss out, the deals only run through the week of Aug. 17.
