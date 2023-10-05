TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s almost time for spooky season and Dunkin’ is getting into the spirit by unveiling a wickedly sweet 6-foot inflatable spider donut.

If you want to showcase your love of Halloween and donuts on your front porch or lawn, the inflatable spider donut will set you back $100.

“Every October, we watch our guests celebrate the spooky season with Spider Donuts in hand. This year, we wanted to create a new and out-of-the-donut-box way for Spider Donut super fans to showcase their love for the season with this inflatable masterpiece,” said Kemma Kefalas, Director of Brand Engagement at Dunkin’.

The giant inflatable spider donut is available now.

If you are interested in an edible version of the spider donut, the fan-favorite treat arrives at Dunkin’ starting on Oct. 11.

The spider donut inflatable isn’t the only inflatable Dunkin’ sells. The donut shop also sells an inflatable donut pool for $58.