Dunkin’ to hire up to 25,000 as restaurants open

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Dunkin’ franchise operators will be adding 25,000 jobs as restaurants start to re-open in the United States.

The breakfast and coffee chain announced Monday that its franchisees are looking to fill a range of positions, including management roles.

Dunkin’ launched an ad campaign on Monday to support recruiting efforts.

It’s also partnering with Southern New Hampshire University on an online education program for franchise employees.

Investors welcomed the new. Dunkin’ jumped about two percent during trading hours on Monday.