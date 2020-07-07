Dunkin’ to close 450 stores permanently by end of 2020

TAMPA (WFLA) – Dunkin’ is closing hundreds of its store locations by the end of 2020.

In total 450 store locations all within Speedway gas stations will be closing

The announcement follows the termination of the coffee chain’s original partnership with Hess, which was acquired by Speedway in 2014.

According to a Dunkin’ statement provided NBC news, the chain will now focus the company’s efforts on its larger individual cafes.

The closures, mostly along the east coast, comes amid a big brand overhaul that kicked off in January 2019 when Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its title.

