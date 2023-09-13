Dunkin’ added breakfast tacos to its menu on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Dunkin’ has expanded its pumpkin spice lineup with the help of rising rap star Ice Spice and actor Ben Affleck.

On Wednesday, the coffee chain rolled out the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. The drink combines creamy frozen coffee with Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats and is topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

It’s the first time a bakery treat has been added to one of Dunkin’s signature drinks, according to a news release.

To announce Dunkin’s newest pumpkin spice drink, the two stars appeared in a commercial that showed them brainstorming a name for the new drink.

“We gotta come up with a drink name, but it’s not easy, right? Nowadays, with social media, the kids—it’s gotta be authentic. How are people gonna connect you with Dunkin?” Affleck said in the commercial.

“I’m a Dunkin’ girl,” Ice Spice responded. “My fans are the Munchkins. Ice Spice Munchkins Drink?”

And thus, the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink was born.

“Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer,” Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’, said in a statement.

Nelson described the drink as “fun, delicious and not your ordinary pumpkin drink.”

The commercial was directed by Affleck and Artists Equity, an independent studio co-founded by Affleck, Matt Damon and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital.

Affleck has been a long-time fan of Dunkin’ and one of the company’s newest brand ambassadors.

Pumpkin spice fans can try the new creation at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide while supplies last.