TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dunkin’ is giving away a sweet treat to those who donate $2 to the Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation during September for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

From Sept. 14-28, participating restaurants in the Tampa Bay area will be accepting donations and giving out one free “Gold Joy” donut as a thank you.

According to Dunkin’, 100% of the funds raised will be given to children’s hospitals in the Tampa Bay area.

The donut is a traditional donut ring with gold icing, topped with a glazed “Munchkins” donut hole.

“Grant funding will help enhance child life programming spanning from art, music and integrated therapy programs to electronic gaming equipment and specialized camps that provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families,” a press release state.

Last year, Dunkin gave over $240,000 to local children’s hospitals through the Shine Gold program to bring joy to kids battling cancer.