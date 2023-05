TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free donuts all day on Friday, June 2 for National Donut Day.

Dunkin’ die-hards can enjoy a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.

Visit any of the Dunkin’ locations in the state to get in on the deal.

A Dunkin’ rewards membership is not necessary to receive a free donut.