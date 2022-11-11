PAYSON, Ariz. (WFLA) — An Arizona driver was arrested after being found with a wild owl in his possession, police said.

The Payson Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop early Wednesday morning when they noticed the owl next to the driver.

According to police, the driver illegally bought the owl from a person at a gas station who said they found it on the side of the road.

“The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100 dollars, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station,” the department said.

(Payson Police Department)

(Payson Police Department)

(Payson Police Department)

The driver, who was not identified, was charged with aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and possession/transport/purchase of wildlife.

The owl had minor injuries that kept it from being released so it was taken to Arizona Game and Fish.

“Wildlife should remain wild,” the department said.