SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Naples man has been charged in the deaths of two people in a hit-and-run crash on I-75 Saturday evening, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at 7:10 p.m., a pickup truck carrying four people was heading south on the center lane of I-75 when it was hit by a car that steered into its left side.

According to the incident report, the truck then spun into the grass shoulder before flipping, causing two passengers to be ejected.

Troopers said the passengers, a 64-year-old North Port man and a 50-year-old man from Lowell, Indiana, died from the crash. The driver and front passenger, a 63-year-old woman from North Port and a 41-year-old woman from Lowell, were seriously injured.

After the crash, the driver of the car fled the scene of the crash, FHP said.

Troopers later found the at-fault driver — Donald Leif Johnson, 59, of Naples — on Laurel Road.

According to the FHP, he was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and DUI manslaughter.