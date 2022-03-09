Dual citizen charged with acting as Russian agent in U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to representatives of the flight crew of Russian airlines as he visits to Aeroflot Aviation School outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Elena Branson is accused of corresponding with Vladimir Putin before she founded a Russian propaganda center in New York City, prosecutors said.

(NBC News) — Federal prosecutors charged a dual U.S.-Russian citizen Tuesday with illegally acting as an agent of the Russian government in the U.S.

In a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in New York, the Justice Department says Elena Branson, also known as Elena Chernykh, worked as an illegal Russian agent “to spread Russia interests, including through the lobbying of U.S. Government officials in favor of Russian policy positions,” for almost a decade.

“Throughout, Branson has received funding and direction from the Russian Government, including from the Russian Embassy in the United States, and received tasking from high-level Russian Government officials and Russian Government-run organizations,” the filing said.

NBC News has asked the Russian Consulate in New York for comment.

