TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An amusement park in Tennessee announced it would close one of its rides after a teenager was killed after falling from a similar ride in Orlando on Thursday.

Dollywood, a theme park roughly 35 miles east of Knoxville, TN, announced it would close a drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer out of an abundance of caution.

In a statement to Nexstar’s WATE, the park said, “Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Florida authorities said Investigators are still working to determine if the teen slipped out of his seat, whether he lost consciousness during the fall, or if his weight and size played a factor in the death.