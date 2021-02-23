Driver who fled traffic stop had BAC of .778

TAMPA (WFLA) – Authorities in Oregon say a man who fled a traffic stop had a blood alcohol content of .778 — more than nine times the legal limit.

The Warm Springs Police Department said in a Facebook post, officers spotted a vehicle that had reportedly been in a hit-and-run.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop the driver sped away, beginning a short pursuit, according to the department.

Police say the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges are pending.