MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was taken to the hospital after their car flew into the second floor of a home in Decatur Township on Sunday.
On Aug. 6 at 3:15 p.m., Junction Fire Company was called to assist the Decatur Volunteer Fire Company for a report of a vehicle accident on the 800 block of Alfarata Road.
Upon arrival, a vehicle was found to have crashed into the second floor of the home and the driver had been removed from the car according to a spokesperson with the fire department.
The driver was transported to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital by Fame EMS.
Crews were able to stabilize the home and assisted the homeowners in putting up a tarp due to upcoming storms. Junction Fire Company said fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours.
State Police are investigating the crash.
