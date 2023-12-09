BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WFLA) — A Georgia man crashed into a deputy’s patrol car at a high speed after attacking a woman and stealing her car, according to authorities.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 4, DeShawn Stacy hijacked a woman’s car, attacked her and her dog, and then sped off at over 120 mph.

However, the crash came to an end when Deputy Christopher Hatcher intercepted the car thief and drove into his path, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Stacy ended up colliding head-on with the deputy’s patrol car at about 70 mph.

Stacy tried to run away, but Hatcher chased him down, arresting him shortly after, officials said.

Stacy as charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement, fleeing and attempting to elude police, serious injury by vehicle, cruelty to animals, hit and run, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, theft by taking, and driving under the influence of drugs.