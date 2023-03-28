(WFLA) — When a sheriff’s deputy asked to see some identification during a traffic stop outside Minneapolis, Minnesota Friday, he wasn’t expecting to receive a “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

“[On Friday, March 24,] a deputy did a traffic stop, and the driver handed him this card, along with his driver’s license,” the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post including a picture of the pink Monopoly “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

According to the official rules from Monopoly owner, Hasbro, the card can be kept until needed, or sold. Players can also try to roll doubles for a free escape.

“Unfortunately for the driver, the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document,” the sheriff’s office added. “Points for the effort and humor though!”

Perhaps the driver would have had better luck rolling doubles.