Driver uninjured after semi-truck tire punches through his windshield on Utah interstate

EMORY, Utah (WFLA) — A driver is lucky to have his life after a semi-truck tire punched through the windshield of his pick up truck along Interstate 80 in Utah.

According to a post from the Park City Fire District, a semi-truck traveling westbound lost a wheel before it rolled into oncoming traffic, smashing into a pick up truck.

Fire officials said the driver was able to duck to his left, avoiding injuries.

Park Coty Fire District. Photo credit Marc Giauque

Park Coty Fire District. Photo credit Marc Giauque

Park Coty Fire District. Photo credit Marc Giauque

“Another few inches would’ve been a different story,” the post’s caption reads.

The condition of the semi-truck driver was not detailed in the post.