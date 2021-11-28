Driver uninjured after semi-truck tire punches through his windshield on Utah interstate

EMORY, Utah (WFLA) — A driver is lucky to have his life after a semi-truck tire punched through the windshield of his pick up truck along Interstate 80 in Utah.

According to a post from the Park City Fire District, a semi-truck traveling westbound lost a wheel before it rolled into oncoming traffic, smashing into a pick up truck.

Fire officials said the driver was able to duck to his left, avoiding injuries.

“Another few inches would’ve been a different story,” the post’s caption reads.

The condition of the semi-truck driver was not detailed in the post.

