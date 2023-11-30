LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada state troopers have died in a hit-and-run while helping another driver and a suspect is in custody.

Las Vegas police did not release the name of the suspect at a news conference Thursday.

Police say the troopers were checking on a sleeping driver on the I-15 freeway around 3:30 a.m. when they were struck.

The suspect was found hours later.

The slain troopers’ names have not been released. But police describe them as husbands with children.

Gov. Joe Lombardo called the deaths a devastating loss for Las Vegas and the entire state.

The I-15, Nevada’s busiest freeway, was where another trooper was killed in 2021 during a vehicle pursuit.