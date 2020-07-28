Driver accused of trying to run over 15-year-old Black Publix employee

HENRICO, Va. (NBC) – Police in Virginia are looking for a woman who tried to run over a teenage grocery store clerk after she refused his help because of his race.

The allegations first surfaced last week at a Publix store in Henrico, Virginia.

Employees there said a woman refused to let her groceries be bagged by a Black person.

On top of that, employees say the customer tried to run over the employee with her car when the employee was out in the parking lot trying to collect the carts.

Employees believe it was intentional.

“This is a 15-year-old boy and you tried to end his life. You tried to run him over with your car when he did nothing to you, and I just don’t see how people can be so hateful to someone that they don’t know,” one employee told NBC 12.

The local prosecutor has been investigating the incident, along with the NAACP.

The woman has been spotted in surveillance video. However, due to the fact, the woman paid with cash, her exact identity has been hard to pin down.

So far, no arrest has been made and Publix is cooperating with the investigation.