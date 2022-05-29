(WFLA) — Police in Roswell, Georgia shared a series of adorable pictures on Facebook showing a small dog, owned by a law enforcement officer, jumping in to lend a paw.
In the photos, shared by the Roswell Police Department, a small dog named Priscilla, can be seen jumping in to help her owner while she was cleaning a K9 patrol unit.
Officers said Priscilla, dressed in her finest yellow sweater, seized her opportunity to “live like one of the big dogs.”
“Dream big, Priscilla. Dream big,” the post read.