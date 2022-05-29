(WFLA) — Police in Roswell, Georgia shared a series of adorable pictures on Facebook showing a small dog, owned by a law enforcement officer, jumping in to lend a paw.

In the photos, shared by the Roswell Police Department, a small dog named Priscilla, can be seen jumping in to help her owner while she was cleaning a K9 patrol unit.

(Courtesy: Roswell Police Department)

Officers said Priscilla, dressed in her finest yellow sweater, seized her opportunity to “live like one of the big dogs.”

“Dream big, Priscilla. Dream big,” the post read.