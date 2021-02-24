Dramatic video captures Georgia officers rescue passenger from fiery crash

National

by: Wilson Wong

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Dramatic video Sunday captured police officers rescuing a passenger from a fiery crash outside Atlanta.

Body camera footage showed flames engulfing the front of the car as Fayetteville police Officers Maggie Murphy and Michael Perry approached the burning vehicle. The duo can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before rolling the person, whose clothes are on fire, on the ground to extinguish the flames.

Police responded to the crash on Helen Sams Parkway just before 2:40 a.m. after an off-duty officer reported a car crashing into a tree and catching on fire.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss