Dramatic video captures Georgia officers rescue passenger from fiery crash

(NBC News) — Dramatic video Sunday captured police officers rescuing a passenger from a fiery crash outside Atlanta.

Body camera footage showed flames engulfing the front of the car as Fayetteville police Officers Maggie Murphy and Michael Perry approached the burning vehicle. The duo can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before rolling the person, whose clothes are on fire, on the ground to extinguish the flames.

Police responded to the crash on Helen Sams Parkway just before 2:40 a.m. after an off-duty officer reported a car crashing into a tree and catching on fire.

