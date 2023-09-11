TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sports betting company DraftKings Sportsbook issued an apology Monday after receiving backlash for offering a “Never Forget” parlay on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The “Never Forget” promotion encouraged sports fans to place bets on three New York City-area teams – the Jets, Yankees, and the Mets.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in our commemoration of 9/11,” the company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

When the promotion went live, it almost immediately received backlash on social media, with users calling for the Boston-based company to “fire [their] entire marketing team.”

Boston Herald columnist and betting analyst Bill Speros even called on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to “find out how this could happen.”

“Boston was tremendously affected by the 9-11 attacks,” Speros posted on X. “[The Massachusetts Gaming Commission] needs to find out how this could happen. This is fully within their right to do so. Even sadder that several hundred bettors backed the play. All the more reason for mandatory 9-11 education in our school.”

Before the offer was removed, the parlay heading read, “NEVER FORGET…Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11.”

A photo of the promotion posted by Front Office Sports showed about 343 people placed a bet on the parlay. However, since the parlay was removed, there’s no telling exactly how many people placed bets.

Twenty-two years ago today, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives after terrorists linked to the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes and flew two of them into the World Trade Center in New York City.

A third plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, right outside Washington, D.C. According to History.com, the fourth plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the plane’s passengers and crew fought back.