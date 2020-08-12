Dr Pepper is the latest pandemic shortage

Bottles of Dr Pepper sit on a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(CNN Newsource)—Add Dr. Pepper to the list of items you might struggle to find at the grocery store.

The brand tweeted Monday that it was seeing a pandemic-induced shortage in store, which is affecting every flavor.

Dr. Pepper’s parent company said sales for the drink has “increased consistently over the last four years.”

The company said it was working with other distribution partners to meet the increase in demand, and customers should continue to check stores for their product.

