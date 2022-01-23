‘Downhill,’ ‘divisive’: Americans sour on nation’s direction in new NBC News poll

Demonstrators gather at New York Freedom rally, protesting vaccine and mask mandates before New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Overwhelming majorities of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, that their household income is falling behind the cost of living, that political polarization will only continue and that there’s a real threat to the nation’s democracy and majority rule.

What’s more, the nation’s top politicians and political parties are more unpopular than popular, and interest in the upcoming November midterms is down — not up.

And when Americans were asked to describe where they believe America is today, the top answers were “downhill,” “divisive,” “negative,” “struggling,” “lost” and “bad.”

