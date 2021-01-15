Dorothy Schmidt Cole, oldest living Marine, dies at 107

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman recognized as the oldest living U.S. Marine has died at age 107.

The Marine Times says Dorothy Schmidt Cole died of a heart attack at her daughter’s home in Kannapolis on Jan. 7.

The Corps recognized Cole as the oldest living Marine on her birthday in September.

According to the Marine Times, Cole enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Cole had attempted to join the Navy two years earlier but was told she didn’t meet their height standards.

She is survived by her daughter.

