MIDDLETON, Mass. (WWLP) – A delivery driver has been charged with negligent operation of a vehicle after driving their vehicle into a body of water in Middleton.

According to Middleton Police, on Friday around 11:40 a.m. officers were called by a driver stating their vehicle was disabled in a body of water in the woods. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and walked out of the woods to nearby homes.

Officers arrived and talked to the driver, who claimed they were following their GPS to an address in Middleton for a Doordash delivery.

According to Fox News, the driver was delivering a Dunkin’ order and had the delivery in their hands while talking to the police.

The driver said the GPS led them down a dirt road and somehow ended in a body of water.

The vehicle was later found down a dirt path behind a nearby home and was still running while partially submerged. The vehicle was towed and no leakage from the car was found in the water.

The driver requested to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say they will be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a request to suspend their license with the RMV.