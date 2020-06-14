‘Don’t mess with The Alamo’: Texas plans to protect historic site from protesters

Texas land commissioner Geroge P. Bush responded to social media rumors that protesters would be pursuing the historic Alamo with a “simple” message: “Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

Bush, the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, said his office is “closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors who are threatening to come to The Alamo.”

Protesters in San Antonio now demanding tearing down The Alamo. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) June 13, 2020

Bush said they will deploy Alamo rangers, San Antonio police officers, the Dept. of Public Safety, and the National Guard to protect the “sacred” site.

LATEST STORIES: