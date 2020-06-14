‘Don’t mess with The Alamo’: Texas plans to protect historic site from protesters

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush

Texas land commissioner Geroge P. Bush responded to social media rumors that protesters would be pursuing the historic Alamo with a “simple” message: “Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

Bush, the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, said his office is “closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors who are threatening to come to The Alamo.”

Bush said they will deploy Alamo rangers, San Antonio police officers, the Dept. of Public Safety, and the National Guard to protect the “sacred” site.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss