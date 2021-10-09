Donald Trump to hold ‘Save America’ rally in Des Moines, Iowa

by: WHO 13

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Former President Donald Trump is in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday hosting a rally with prominent Iowa Republicans at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Several Iowa Republicans will be joining Trump at his “Save America” rally, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson.

Doors opened for the event at 2 p.m. The program will begin at 4:30 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

It will be Trump’s first visit to Iowa since Joe Biden defeated him in the 2020 election.

