Domino’s Pizza to hire 20K workers

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Domino’s Pizza says it is looking to hire 20,000 more workers.

The pizza chain says it has positions open for everything from pizza making to delivery. They’re also hiring manager and assistant managers, and for their supply chain centers.

No word on how much the jobs will pay. But the company boasts that a part-time position could lead to a career.

According to Domino’s, more than 95 percent of its franchise owners began as part-time workers.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss