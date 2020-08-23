Domino’s Pizza to hire 20K workers

(CNN) – Domino’s Pizza says it is looking to hire 20,000 more workers.

The pizza chain says it has positions open for everything from pizza making to delivery. They’re also hiring manager and assistant managers, and for their supply chain centers.

No word on how much the jobs will pay. But the company boasts that a part-time position could lead to a career.

According to Domino’s, more than 95 percent of its franchise owners began as part-time workers.

