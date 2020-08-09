Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to require masks

(CNN) – Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores now require customers to wear masks.
The two chains have the same owner.
They both say on their websites, the mask requirement is to comply with CDC guidelines.
The chains had enacted such a mandate in early July but then they relaxed it about two weeks later.
