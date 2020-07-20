Dollar General workers lock in sex offender wanted in killing

This May 18, 2016, photo shows the Dollar General store in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Workers at a Dollar General store in Louisiana recognized a man accused of killing two teenagers and kidnapping a third — and locked him in after escorting customers out.

News agencies report 51-year-old Neil Broussard of Lake Charles surrendered Thursday at the store in Beauregard Parish.

A judge in neighboring Calcasieu Parish set his bond at $4 million. He’s accused of killing a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, wounding the girl’s mother and kidnapping the woman’s 14-year-old daughter early Wednesday morning. Authorities say he’s a convicted sex offender.

They say he was wanted on sex charges in Louisiana and scheduled for trial on sex charges in Texas.

Broussard’s wife has also been arrested.

Kayla Vincent is a spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. She says 41-year-old Tori L. Broussard of Lake Charles was arrested Wednesday on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and accessory after the fact to molestation of a juvenile.

Tori Broussard is chief investigator at the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office. Harry Fontenot heads the office. He tells KPLC-TV she is on administrative leave pending further review.

Tori Broussard is free after posting a $50,000 bond. Her attorney Todd Clemons says she was falsely accused.

LATEST STORIES: