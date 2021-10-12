Dog the Bounty Hunter remains in Florida to continue search for Brian Laundrie

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the search for Brian Laundrie continues, one personality is staying in Florida despite an injury to help locate him.

Last month, Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, joined the search for the man who is a person of interest after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming. Despite claims from critics that the reality TV star joined the fray to garner attention, Chapman has forged ahead, tracking supposed leads throughout Florida and beyond.

On Tuesday, Chapman told WFLA’s Josh Benson he decided to stay in Florida and had a ‘change of plans and couldn’t bring himself to leave’ despite injuring his ankle in his search to locate Laundrie.

Chapman added the coroners’ report is “not good for the Laundrie family… Strangulation is not an accident. it looks very bad right now for the Laundrie family.”

Laundrie, who is wanted by authorities, was reported missing by his family last month after he had returned home from a cross-country trip without Petito.